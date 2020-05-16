16 more Corona deaths, 930 fresh Cases in Bangladesh

This is the second highest death toll since the first Corona positive case was detected in Bangladesh on March 18. The highest death toll was reported on May 13 in Bangladesh when 19 persons died due to Corona. The country also reported 930 fresh cases of Corona infection even as 235 patients recovered taking the total number of recovered persons to 4117. The total number of persons infected in the country now stands at 20995.

In the meanwhile, close to 5,000 Rohingya refugees have been put under total lockdown at the Kutupalong camp in Cox Bazar after two more persons tested positive in the refugee camp on Friday. Earlier, UNHCR reported that one Rohingya refugee and one member of the local host community proved Corona positive on Thursday. According to UNHCR, the Cox Bazar area houses 8.6 lakh Rohingya refugees in cramped housing condition. These refugees had fled Myanmar in 2017 after the military crackdown in the Rakhine province.

In order to cater to the increasing number of Corona patients in the country, Health Minister Zahid Maleq on Saturday inaugurated a 200 bed hospital dedicated to Corona patients in Dhaka. Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Maleq said that now the total number of COVID 19 dedicated hospitals in Dhaka stands at 14. He said that the government is planning to introduce plasma therapy and use of the drug Remdesivir for Corona patients in the country, reports the official news agency BSS.