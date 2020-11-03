16 die after typhoon Goni hits Philippines

The super typhoon Goni weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon. The weather bureau downgraded Goni, to typhoon category, with 215 kph sustained winds and gusts of up to 290 kph after it made landfall in two places in the Bicol region.



Goni is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013

