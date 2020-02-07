16.61 lakh Candidates trained under PMKVY get placement

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY 2.0) 2016-20 with a view to imparting skill development training to the prospective youth across 371 courses. As on 17.01.2020, 73.47 lakhs youths have been trained while 16.61 lakhs candidates have been placed under this programme.

Further, under Craftsman Training Scheme, long term training in 137 trades is being imparted through15697 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) which have a cumulative seating capacity of 34.30 lakhs. This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri R.K. Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.