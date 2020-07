15th meeting of India-EU Summit to held in virtual mode on July 15

The Summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Sources said, COVID is likely to come up for discussions during the Summit.

Impact of the pandemic on foreign trade, movement of people, and other areas and response to the pandemic is likely to be a subject of discussion between the two sides.