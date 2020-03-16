15 dead in explosion at gas plant in Nigeria

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the explosion was triggered after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant near the corporation’s pipeline in Lagos state’s Abule Ado area.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The impact of the explosion led to the collapse of nearby houses, damaged NNPC’s pipeline and caused the corporation to halt pumping operations on the Atlas Cove-Mosimi pipeline, the state-owned oil company said in a statement.

NNPC said that the temporary shutdown of the petroleum products pipeline would not affect the normal supply of products to the Lagos and surrounding towns.