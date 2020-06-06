Saturday , June 6 2020
1458 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu today 
1458 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu today 

Chennai accounted for 1146 cases – a fourth consecutive daily high for the metro – while Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts reported the next highest numbers with 95 and 79 cases respectively.

19 deaths were reported today – 13 males and 6 females – all from Chennai – taking the state’s total tally to 251.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of June 6 stands at 30,152.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 20,993.

Chengalpattu has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 1719 cases. 

633 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 16,395.

