1,431 vacant posts of assistant teacher to be appointed soon | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

has sought applications from candidates for direct recruitment to 1,431 vacant posts of Assistant Teacher LT under Group C. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website by 04 December 2020.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have graduated from recognized institute with Geography, Economics, Political Science and History, Mathematics, Physics with any two subjects. Also done B.Ed. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website.

Age Range

The age of the general category candidates should be between 21 and 42 years as on 01 July 2020. The reserved category candidates will be given full relaxation in the age limit as per government rules.

pay scale

The candidates selected for these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 as per Level-7.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply in online mode through the official website https://sssc.uk.gov.in/files/NEW_LT13oct.pdf.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as fee. While reserved category candidates will be given exemption in application fee.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination. There will be an objective type 2-hour written test of 100 marks for selection. In which questions will be related to academic aptitude, teaching arts and related subjects. On attaining the same marks in the written examination, the eldest candidate in the age will be placed at the top of the selection list. The written examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages ​​and the written test will be held on the same date and time in both the divisions. It is mandatory to bring 45 percent marks for general and OBC candidates and 35 percent for SC and ST candidates.

