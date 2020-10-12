National Institute of Technology, Calicut has sought applications from interested candidates for recruitment to the 14 vacant posts of adhoc and daily wedges. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online by 17 October 2020.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed BE / BTech / Civil Engineering / SSLC / ITI degree from a recognized institute. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 30 to 40 years old. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 10,000 to 18,000 per month.

How to apply: Through the official website http://nitc.ac.in/app/webroot/img/upload/307839914.pdf, one can apply in online mode before the last date.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates will be done on the basis of online interview.

The post 14 posts vacant at NIT Calicut, last date: 17 October 2020 first appeared on Job Idhar.