13th edition of International Children’s Film Festival inaugurated in Bangladesh

The festival is one of the biggest film events in Bangladesh. It is the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country. The festival organized by the Children’s Film Society, Bangladesh will feature 173 films from 39 countries including Bangladesh, India, France, Korea, Spain and others. The week-long festival will conclude on 31st of January.

The festival was inaugurated with the screening of the German film ‘Rocca Changes the World’ directed by Katja Benrath. The film tells the story of a lonely child Rocca whose father is an astronaut watching her from outer space. During the inaugural, Sudipta Saha directed ‘Khoka Jokhon Chhoto Chhilen’ was also screened to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the country’s founding President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Speaking as the Chief Guest during the inaugural session former Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said that films make children aware of the cultural diversity. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak was the special guest on the occasion. The festival will screen films under various sections namely Bangladeshi Children Filmmakers’ Section, Special Film Competition, International Film Section and Bangabandhu Through My Lens among others. Apart from film screenings at five venues, the festival will also have daily workshops and other related events. The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Under The World’.