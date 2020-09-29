139 vacancy including project engineer, Last Date: 09 October 2020

The Center for Development of Advanced Computing has issued a notification to fill 132 posts of Project Engineer and 7 posts of Project Support Staff. Those having the qualification corresponding to these posts can apply online till 09 October.

Educational Qualification: Must have qualification related to AICTE / UGC recognized university or institute. For complete details see the candidate official notification. ]

Age Limit: Age will be calculated on 09 October 2020. Government employees are exempted from the maximum age limit by five years. Also, reserved quota candidates will also be given relaxation in the maximum age limit.

Application fee: SC, ST, PWD and EWS are exempted from payment of fee. All others will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. How to do

Application: One can apply online through the official website https://cdac.in/index.aspx.

Selection Process: The selection of candidates for this will be done according to the merit list prepared on the basis of performance in the interview.

