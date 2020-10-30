1334 police constable posts to be reinstated, know eligibility and application date | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

1334 police constable posts to be reinstated, know eligibility and application date

The posts of police constables in Himachal Pradesh are about to be restored. Preparations have started for this.

Description of posts

Approval to recruit 1334 police constable posts. Under the recruitment process, 976 posts are for male constable and 267 posts for female constable and 91 posts for driver. There are 32 posts of firemen and 11 posts of operators.

Qualification

For the application of these posts of Police Constable, the qualification of the candidates can be prescribed 10th / 12th pass. Its details will be released in the notification.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and written test.

Official website: citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in

Date of application:

The date of application will be announced soon for recruitment to these posts. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website.

The post 1334 police constable posts to be reinstated, know eligibility and application date first appeared on Job Idhar.