130 crore Indians should act as national volunteers against coronavirus: PM

Interacting with Radio Jockeys, RJs through video conference on Friday, he said that the public should cooperate with police, adding that while police should avoid usage of strong arm tactics, it is also necessary to enforce discipline.

Emphasizing the importance of empathy, PM Modi said, it is important to tell the stories of misbehavior with doctors, health care workers and airline staff due to societal fears of them being infected by the virus, so that such challenges are overcome. He also stressed the importance of educating the public about the dedication of police personnel who are working continuously to assist the public.

Prime Minister said that the government has announced a number of measures to assist the poor and under-privileged in this difficult time and it is important that information about these announcements reaches the intended beneficiaries swiftly and in a timely fashion.