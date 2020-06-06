13-year-old Madurai girl appointed Goodwill Ambassador of UNADAP

It was in recognition of her role in feeding the poor during the COVID-19 lockdown by her father, a hairdresser by profession.



As COVID-19 count in Chennai swells every day to a new high, the Tamil Nadu government has nominated five Ministers to be part of the Field Support Team in the city. The team has been formed a few weeks back with senior IAS and IPS officials.

An order to this effect by the government says they will concentrate on the containment zone management, focused testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine activities in the city.