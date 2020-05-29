13 ​​​​Vande Bharat Mission flights to repatriate Indians from gulf nations today

The flights will bring back stranded Indians to various parts of India.

Vande Bharat Mission continues to touch the lives of various distressed and stranded Indians abroad.



13 flights have been scheduled from the Gulf countries to India , more than half of which are from the UAE.There are six flights from Dubai to Jaipur , Kochi, Kannur, Hyderabad , Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Another two flights are scheduled from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

For Jaipur, it is the first flight from UAE under the Vande Bharat Mission.

From Saudi Arabia, there is a flight Srinagar and Kozhikode. This is also the first flight to Srinagar from the Kingdom.



Kuwait has two flights to Ahmedabad and Kozhikode. Muscat has one flight to Kochi and Doha has one flight to Kannur.

As part of Vande Bharat Mission, an Air India flight will bring back around 150 Indian nationals from Colombo in Sri Lanka on Friday. This is the first repatriation flight under the mission from the island nation.

All safety precautions are being taken at the airport and medical screening will be carried out for passengers before their boarding.

More flights are expected from Colombo in next phase while INS Jalashwa of Indian navy will sail from Colombo port carrying around 700 Indian nationals to Tuticorin on Monday.

This will be the first voyage of navy ship from Sri Lanka, as part of its Samudrasetu mission.

There are around 1,700 Indian nationals registered with Indian high commission for evacuation due to COVID crisis and have been waiting for returning home.



Around hundred of them are tourists who came for holiday for few days but got stuck due to stopping of international flights.