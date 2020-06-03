Thursday , June 4 2020
1286 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu today; total cases jumps to 25,872
1286 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamilnadu today; total cases jumps to 25,872

Chennai accounted for 1012 cases – a daily high for the metro – while Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts reported the next highest numbers with 61 and 58 cases respectively.

11 deaths were reported today – 9 males  and 2 females – 8 from Chennai and 1 each from Chengalpattu,Trichy and Kanchipuram – taking the state’s total tally to 208.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of June 3 stands at 25,872.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 17,598.

Chengalpattu has the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 1370 cases. 

610 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 14,316.
 

