12 people killed, 40 injured in Sri Lanka bus accident 

Police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne said 4 women and two children are among the dead.

He said the injured are getting treatment at Badulla district hospital and condition of some of them is critical.

The bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), had toppled down 200 feet with around 50 passengers on board.

Among the injured currently receiving treatment at the Hospital are 16 women, 24 men and somel children.

The bus driver, conductor and four policemen are among the injured. It is believed that the bus had fallen off the precipice while attempting to make way for another vehicle to pass it.

Police and transport board have launched investigation into the accident.

