12 killed in fire incident in chemical factory near Ahmedabad

According to sources, the incident occurred after the fire and blast in a chemical factory Sahil Enterprise. Several nearby godowns of cutting and packing materials of textiles collapsed following the fire and blast.



More than 20 firefighters rushed to the spot and started rescue and relief works. The NDRF team also called for rescue works. Injured have been admitted in Municipal run LG hospital. Gujarat Government has ordered an inquiry in this fire incident. Meanwhile , the police and Forensic Science teams also rushed to the spot and started investigation.



President Ram Nath Kovind said he is distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in a godown in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He said, his thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. The President wished speedy recovery for the injured.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguished over the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. He expressed the condolences to the bereaved families. The Prime Minister said that authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected.



Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over report of a fire in a textile gowdown in Ahmedabad. In a tweet, Mr Shah said, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help at the incident site. Mr Shah expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of labourers in the fire and blast incident. Gujarat Government has announced Rs. 4 lakh compensation to the keen of the deceased.