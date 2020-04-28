11th Session of Petersberg Climate Dialogue held via video conferencing

Representing India in the first virtual Petersberg Climate Dialogue,Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar said that as the world is unitedly engaged in findinga vaccine for novel Coronavirus, likewise we should have Climate Technology as open source which must be available at affordable cost.

Stressing on the issue of Climate finance, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the World now needs more. “We must plan for 1 trillion USD in grants to developing world immediately”, advocated the Union Minister.

Expressing solidarity with the world as it combats the COVID 19 pandemic the Union Minister highlighted how COVID – 19 has taught us that we can survive on less.

The world must think of adopting more sustainable consumption patterns in line with requirement of sustainable lifestyles, as was first mooted by PM Modi during Paris COP, reiterated the environment Minister.

The Minister mentioned that India’s Nationally Determined Contributions spanning a ten-year time frame are ambitious and are also compliant with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement.

The minister also spoke about the opportunity world has today to accelerate renewable energy deployment and creating new green jobs in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sector.

The first virtual Climate Dialogue, was the eleventh session of Petersberg Climate Dialogue which has been hosted by Germany since 2010 to provide a forum for informal high-level political discussions, focusing both on international climate negotiations and the advancement of climate action.

The Union Minister also participated in an Indo German bilateral meeting with Svenja Shulze, Minister, Federal Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, Germany. This bilateral meeting was held via video conference just before the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

It covered discussions on a range of issues covering climate change, conservation of biodiversity and technical cooperation with Germany in these areas. The situation in both countries arising from the COVID 19 pandemic, and recovery efforts, were also discussed.