The positive cases include 67 persons who arrived in Kerala from abroad and 45 who came from other states.

Six people were infected through contact. With this totally there are is 1380 active cases in the state.

Good news is that 96 persons, who earlier had tested positive have recovered.

The state has 112 hotspots as on today adding 7 new hotspots and dropping 3 earlier places from the hotspot list.