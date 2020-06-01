Monday , June 1 2020
1162 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu; total soars to 23,495

Chennai accounted for 967 cases while Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts reported the next highest numbers with 48 and 33 cases respectively. 

11 deaths were reported today – 7 males  and 4 females – 9 from Chennai and one each from Dindigul and Pudukkottai – taking the state’s total tally to 184.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of June 1 stands at 23,495.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 15,770.

Chengalpattu has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 1223 cases. 

413 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 13,170.
 

