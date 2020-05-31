1149 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tamilnadu today

Chennai accounted for 804 cases while Chengalpattu and Thiruvannamalai districts reported the next highest numbers with 85 and 55 cases respectively.

13 deaths were reported today – 10 males and 3 females – 10 from Chennai and one each from Madurai, Kanchipuram and Namakkal – taking the state’s total tally to 173.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of May 31 stands at 22,333.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 14,802.

Chengalpattu has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 1177 cases.

757 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 12,757.

