11 new cases of COVID-19 reported today taking total number to 278 in Nepal

According to the Ministry of Health and Population 11 more persons diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday. The condition of all new patients is reported to be normal. There are 242 active cases in Nepal, while 36 patients have been recovered so far.

Out of seven provinces in the country, six have been affected by the coronavirus. Province 2 and Province 5 have reported 109 cases each, whereas Province 1 has 36, Bagmati having 16, Gandaki has 3 and Sudurpashchim has reported 5 cases till now.

Karnali province remained COVID-19 free so far. At present 16,366 people are under quarantine and 320 persons kept in isolation across the Himalayan nation.