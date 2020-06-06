108  positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala today

Former India footballer, Hamza Koya died of COVID-19 at Malappuram this morning, taking the total death toll in the state to 15.

Hamza Koya, who represented Maharashtra in Santhosh Trophy had arrived in the state from Mumbai recently and was admitted to a hospital.

State Health Minister K K Shylaja said among the maximum number of positive cases, 19 were reported from Kollam, while Thrissur reported 16 and Malappuram and Kannur districts 12 each.

Among the positive cases, 64 persons returned from abroad, while 34 came from other states. 10 persons turned positive through contact.

Test results of 50 persons who were under treatment for COVID-19 have turned negative.

The minister said 10 more places have been added to the list of hot spots, taking the total to 138.

