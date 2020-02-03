108 members of PFI arrested in Uttar Pradesh 

In a fresh crackdown on Popular Front of India, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 108 persons associated with it on charges of allegedly instigating violence during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19 and 20.

Addressing a press conference, Interim DGP, Uttar Pradesh said those arrested are in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier.

Interim Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi told that 14 in Lucknow, 16 in Bahraich, 3 in Sitapur, 21 in Meerut, 9 in Ghaziabad, 6 in Muzaffarnagar, 7 in Shamli, 4 in Bijnor, Varanasi Includes 20, 5 in Kanpur, one each in Gonda, Hapur and Jaunpur have one PFI member each.

