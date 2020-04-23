Friday , April 24 2020
10 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala, eight persons cured today

10 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala, eight persons cured today

Four cases were reported from Idukki district; two each in Kottayam and Kozhikode districts; and one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. 

At least four of them had returned from neighbour states and two from abroad.  The rest four are of cases of local transmission.  Significant development is that source of new cases are mainly inter-state travels and hence, strict action is taken against all border crossing except for urgent medical needs.

With this,  the total number of confirmed cases in the state has gone up to 447. Of these,  only 129 are undergoing treatment in hospitals.  

There are 23, 876 persons are in quarantine.  Of which,  23, 439 are in-home quarantine and 437 in hospitals.  

Significantly,  Kottayam and Idukki districts, which were early declared as Green Zone, has now been converted as Organe Zone with the emergence of new case. With this,  total number of districts in Orange Zone has become 10. 

Four districts will be continued as Red Zones, the Chief Minister said.
 

