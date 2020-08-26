10 killed in multiple bomb attacks in Philippines

The country’s military officials said that the attack occurred despite extra tight security deployed, owing to threats of attacks by the Islamic State group-aligned militants.

Regional Military Commander Lt. Gen Corleto Vinluan said that  five soldiers and four civilians were killed in the first attack when a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded at noon. The blast took place near two parked army trucks in front of a grocery and a computer shop in Jolo town in Sulu province.

The second blast, apparently from a female suicide attacker, occurred nearby about an hour later and killed the bomber and a soldier. A third unexploded bomb was reportedly found in a public market. Jolo was immediately placed in a security lockdown by troops and police.

Military and police officials said that nearly 40 soldiers, police and civilians were wounded in the bomb attacks.

