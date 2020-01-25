1, 355 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus reported in China

The pneumonia situation had resulted in 41 deaths, including 39 in central China’s Hubei Province, one in north China’s Hebei Province and one in Heilongjiang Province, according to the National Health Commission.

A total of 1,965 suspected cases have been reported in 20 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 15, 197 close contacts have been traced, the commission said, adding that among them, 13, 967 are under medical observation while 1,230 others have been discharged.