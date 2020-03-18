​Sri Lanka to impose curfew in couple of police divisions

DIG Ajith Rohana said police curfew will be in place from 4.30 pm this evening until further notice in Puttalam district and Negombo police divisions. He said the measure is taken in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the country. A total of 42 COVID infected patients are under treatment while over two hundred have been kept under observation.

Most of them are those who have returned from high risk countries like Italy and Korea. Police had earlier requested Sri Lankans retuning from Korea and Italy early this month to submit their details to police as they were not put on quarantine. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requested Sri Lankan nationals who had returned from other countries to act responsibly.

Addressing the nation last night on television, President said at the moment, their biggest problem is around two thousand travelers, who had entered from high risk countries for about two weeks before Sri Lanka actually started the quarantine process on 10th of this month.