​Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says 2nd summit between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping in Chennai has charted course for steady growth of China-India relation

In an interview to a Chinese newspaper, the People’s Daily, about China’s diplomatic achievements in 2019, Mr. Wang mentioned the 2nd informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October as the first highlight of the Chinese diplomacy in the neighbourhood, saying that China has improved and developed relations with its neighbours in an all-round way.

At an earlier ocassion, Mr. Wang said that Chennai summit had set the tone for a steady and sound development of ties between India and China. President Xi and Prime Minister Modi held around five-and-half hours of one-on-one talks spread over two days as part of the second informal summit in Chennai where they decided to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilisations, and maintain a stable Sino-Indian relationship. Our Special Correspondent in Beijing reports that during the India China border talks in India last week, Chennai Vision and Chennai Connect was at the core.

At the Chennai summit the two leaders agreed to establish a High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue mechanism with the objective of achieving enhanced trade and commercial relations, especially to address India’s trade deficit with China which last year mounted to over USD 57 billion in total trade of USD 95.5 billion between the two countries.

They also decided to celebrate year 2020 as ‘Year of India-China Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges’ and hold 70 activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-China relations.

The two leaders held the first informal summit at Wuhan last year followed up with the one at Mamallapuram near Chennai this year. They have agreed to hold their third meeting in China next year.

