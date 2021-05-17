Villagers in Limbadiya gram panchayat of Dungarpur keep coronavirus at bay

‘Not a single positive case till now’

Udaipur : Some 4 thousand villagers in four villages under Limbadiya gram panchayat have learnt to keep the coronavirus at bay. The villagers do not step out of their homes without masks. They follow social distancing norms. Ceremonies and weddings have not been taking place here since a month. Majority of the population is labourers and peasants, however all of them havebeen abiding to the pandemic protocols diligently and this is the reason that the coronavirus has found no entry in the Limbadiya gram panchayat.

Eight kilometers away from the Galiyakot panchayat samiti, Limbadiya gram panchayat is constituted of four revenue villages Limbadiya, Dhebariya, Gadiya and Ratanpura. ” It is the great sense of understanding of the villagers as well as integrated efforts of the goverment officials, medical department, public representatives etc that not a single positive case or any COVID death has been reported from here so far” CEO, Dungarpur Zila Parishad Anjali Rajoria said.

“The total population in the gram panchayat is 4,288 and majority of the people are marginal farmers or labouerers who earn their living by the little cultivation they are do. Yet, these people have been strictly adhering to the pandemic protocols including quarantines, isolation and social distancing” block development officer,Galiyakot Raghuveer SIngh Meena said. Sarpanch Narbada Devi Tabiyad have been meeting women in households to senisitise them on the importance of sanitisation. A core committee of panchayat members, medical staff and influential persons in the area have been monitoring on the health conditions of residents in their respective areas.

Seven persons found with symptoms of influenza like illness were given medical kits. Some 28 migrant workers who returned to the villages after lockdown were quarantined. After counselling and awareness campaigns, most of the marriage events have been postponed. ” The villagers have given up the ‘mrityu bhoj’ ritual (mourning feast) and in funerals too, people within the permissible limits are seen. The shopkeepers and essential service providers too have been warned to adhere by the complete guidelines” Gram Vikas secretary Manish Bhavsar said. People are encouraged for frequent handwashing, public places are sanitised frequently and medical kits have been provided to homes for common ailments.