Turn Your Freezer into Fridge: Samsung 3-Door Convertible French Door Refrigerator is Here

Ample space for your food and beverages, stylish design and efficient cooling – the all new Samsung 3-Door Convertible French Door Refrigerator offers all this besides being the perfect companion for your modern kitchen.

With its Convertible Freezer option, you can easily turn your freezer into fridge to store all your extra food items with just a touch of a button.

This refrigerator is also equipped with Twin Cooling Plus technology that allows fast cooling while ensuring that the temperatures of the two sections remain independent of each other.

It also comes packed with other cool features such as a Minimal Water Dispenser that gives you easy access to cold water and Power Cool and Power Freeze for instant cold beverages and ice-making.

So why wait? Check out the video to know what we are talking about.

