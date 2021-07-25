Samsung to Introduce Hygiene Steam Washing Machine, Refrigerators & New Bezel for The Frame 2021 on Amazon Prime Day

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced new launches and exciting offers across its popular consumer durables product range during the Amazon Prime Day sale on July 26 and July 27, 2021.

To address the need for washing machines with high standards of cleaning and hygiene, Samsung is introducing Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene Steam technology, in 8kg capacity for a bigger family. This washing machine is capable of removing ingrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens. Consumers buying this washing machine will get a 10-year warranty on the motor, up to 21% discount, cashback and no cost EMI starting as low as INR 1,750.

During this sale, Samsung will also launch Double Door Frost Free (253L) refrigerator in Luxe Black finish that will lend a classy look to your kitchen. It comes with a digital display that allows you to control the temperature without opening the refrigerator. The new Single Door Direct Cool (198L) refrigerator will be available in beautiful Delight Indigo pattern. Both models come with Digital Inverter Technology that helps save energy while providing powerful, quieter performance. Consumers buying these refrigerators will also get a 10-year warranty on compressor, up to 20% discount, cashback and no cost EMI starting as low as INR 1,492.

To add a more personalized touch to the living space, Samsung is also launching Terracotta colour bezel for its 55-inch lifestyle TV The Frame 2021, which was launched in India recently. The Frame, a TV when it’s on and Art when it’s off, makes your luxury living spaces more distinctive with customizable bezel options. The Frame 2021 is 46% thinner than previous model and allows you to curate your personal art collection from a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

“Home has become the center stage and plays multiple roles be it as a home-office, home-restaurant or for home-entertainment. We have partnered with Amazon to bring to our consumers exciting offers on a wide range of consumer durables, with special discounts and cashback offers. With this portfolio, we are sure to address the evolving needs of our consumers, especially as they are spending more time at home and are looking to upgrade their lifestyle,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Offer Details

Televisions

With The Frame 2021, you can now buy a Terracotta colour bezel with beveled type pattern for the 55-inch model, bringing a classy and ethnic feel to your living room. It will be available at INR 6,749 and there is a special discount of up to 24% on the bezel for customers who purchase The Frame TV along with the bezel. Additionally, there is a discount of up to 31% on The Frame TV which is available at a starting price of INR 61,990, with no cost EMIs starting at INR 2,583.

Samsung HD Smart TVs are available at a starting price of INR 17,490, with no cost EMIs starting at INR 972, and discounts of up to 16%; Samsung’s Crystal 4K UHD TVs will be available at a starting price of INR 37,990, with discounts of up to 28%. This becomes an ideal upgrade for an exciting in-home entertainment experience.

Washing Machines

The newly launched Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene Steam technology will be available at a starting price of INR 31,499, with up to 21% discount, cashback and no cost EMI starting as low as INR 1,750.

Enhancing laundry experience at home with the Fully Automatic washing machine range, AI-enabled Ecobubble washing machine will be available at a starting price of INR 30,999, with EMIs starting at INR 1,722, and discounts of up to 20%.

The Front Load Hygiene Steam washing machine in 6kg capacity will be at a starting price of INR 21,999, with EMIs starting at INR 1,833, and discounts of up to 18%.

The Fully Automatic Top Load Digital Inverter model will be available at a starting of INR 15,999, 25% discount, cashback and EMI starting at INR 1,334.

Refrigerators

Making the offers even cooler for consumers who are looking at affordable options, Samsung is launching two new refrigerators – Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator (198L) in Delight Indigo pattern and Double Door Frost Free (253L) Refrigerator in Luxe Black finish, for INR 17,900 & INR 24,090, respectively. Consumers buying these refrigerators will get 10-year warranty on compressor, up to 20% discount, cashback and no cost EMI starting as low as 1,492.

Consumers looking to upgrade their kitchen with Samsung Side-by-Side and Convertible French Door Refrigerators are in for a delight as they come at a special starting price of INR 69,990, with EMIs starting as low as INR 3,889 and up to 20% discount.

Microwaves

For the home chef, Samsung’s Baker Series microwaves are the perfect expansion of the kitchen suited for those young millennials who have adopted healthy eating habits and are looking for industry first features such as steaming, grilling and frying, all in one place. The Baker Series Microwaves will be available at a starting price of INR 9,990 with EMIs starting as low as INR 833 and a discount of up to 20%.

