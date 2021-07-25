Samsung Launches #WattaMonster Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy M21 2021 Edition. The #WattaMonster smartphone provides all-round performance to Gen Z and millennial consumers. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with monster 6000mAh battery for extended battery life, True 48MP Triple Camera with GM2 Sensor and stunning 6.4” Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U Display.

“Galaxy M21 received an overwhelming response from our young millennial and Gen Z consumers for its monster features. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will continue the legacy of combining powerful specs and consumer-centric innovations. It comes with the monster 6000mAh battery, True 48MP camera and stunning sAMOLED FHD+ display, packaged in an all new design. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is all set to deliver a powerful experience to our consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

WattaBattery

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with monstrous 6000mAh battery that lasts through the day and night. The type C fast charging feature ensures 3X speed as compared to normal charging, thanks to the 15W in-box charger. Powered by Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ensures enhanced user experience through excellent network speed and smooth multitasking. The Exynos 9611 chipset comes with AI powered Game Booster that improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption during your favourite games.

WattaDisplay

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition sports stunning Super AMOLED 16.21 cm (6.4″) Full HD+ Infinity U display with 60Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. So binge-watchers can enjoy their favourite content on the go. To safeguard user’s device, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with rear fingerprint sensor. It is also equipped with motion sensors like Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Proximity Sensor and Virtual Light Sensing.

WattaCamera

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features triple camera setup with super sharp 48MP main camera and GM2 Sensor. The 8MP Ultra Wide camera enables consumers to capture breathtaking landscapes with 123-degree field of view similar to the human eye. The 5MP depth camera helps users capture amazing portrait shots with live focus. There is 20MP front camera comes with built-in filters and different camera modes so you can take the best possible selfies.

WattaDesign

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes in vibrant colours – Artic Blue and Charcoal Black.

Other features

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1, which is designed so you can be productive and creative every day. Galaxy M21 2021 Edition also features the intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovation that comes with some useful and handy features like ‘Multilingual Typing’, ‘Finder’ and ‘Smart Crop’ designed to help Gen Z and young millennials live a fast and organized life.

Memory Variants and Availability

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is priced at INR 12499 for 4/64GB and INR 14499 for the 6/128GB memory variant. Available in two vibrant colours – Artic Blue and Charcoal Black, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will go sale starting July 21, 2021 on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail INR 1000 cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Specification Sheet

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition SPECIFICATIONS Display 6.4″ FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U Display 60Hz refresh rate Processor Exynos 9611 Battery 6000mAh battery (with 15W inbox charger) Camera 48+8 MP (ultra-wide) 5MP (depth);

20MP (Front) Colour Artic Blue and Charcoal Black Memory 4GB+64GB; 6GB+128GB

Please share this news







