Samsung Introduces 3-Door Convertible French Door Refrigerators Designed for Compact Modern Kitchens

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics and No.1 refrigerator brand, today launched a new range of 3-Door Convertible French Door Refrigerators that are skillfully designed for compact modern kitchens. With this, Samsung is expanding its Side-by-Side portfolio to address the demand for large capacity refrigerators among consumers in India.

The convertible option in French Door Refrigerators gives freedom to consumers to manage storage space as per their requirement by turning the freezer into fridge thorough a simple touch of a button. The beautiful, compact and flat exterior design of these refrigerators also sports a minimalistic Water Dispenser to get chilled water without opening the door and retain refrigerator’s cooling.

The stylish French Door Refrigerators come in Stainless Steel and Black Matt finish in two capacities – 579 L with water dispenser and new 580 L without water dispenser. These will be available at all leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop from July 14, 2021.

The French Door Refrigerators come with Twin CoolingTM Plus technology which cools the fridge and freezer sections separately, helping stop odors from spreading and retaining original flavour of food items. Easy to activate Power Cool & Freeze feature reduces the wait time when you need ice or chilled drinks faster.

To offer convenience to store more fruits and vegetables, it sports Large Crispers with capacity of 21.7 L each and Bigger Door Bins that can easily hold 2 L bottles. Convenient Freezer Storage with two shelves and movable ice-maker offers ease of access and more space. These new refrigerators come with 10-year warranty on the compressor and digital inverter technology that provides up to 50% energy savings.

“Indian consumers look for refrigerators that complement their modern kitchens and offer more storage space while being energy efficient. The new French Door Refrigerators give consumers the flexibility to manage refrigerator storage as per their convenience with the convertible option. As consumer preferences are changing to suit the current environment, we at Samsung remain committed to bring innovations that help improve the lives of our consumers. We are confident that the French Door Refrigerators will strengthen our market leadership in the Side-by-Side category,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

“To address consumers’ preference to upsize, the entire range will be available on Samsung.com, our partners’ online platforms and at key retail stores as well,” Pullan added.

Price, Offers & Availability

The 580L French Door Refrigerator will be available at a starting price of INR 89,990 while the 579L French Door Refrigerators will be available at a starting price of INR 95,990.

The French Door Refrigerators are available on Samsung.com, and across retail partners across India – both physical stores and online, from July 14, 2021.

Consumers buying French Door Refrigerators will get upto 10% cashback on credit and debit cards of leading banks and can also avail no-cost, easy EMIs as low as INR 2,499.

These new refrigerators come with 10-year warranty on the compressor and digital inverter technology that provides up to 50% energy savings.

Features of Slim Fit Convertible 3-Door French Door Model Refrigerators

Convertible Your Freezer into Fridge

With just a simple touch, you can convert your freezer into fridge which gives you more storage capacity. You can now say goodbye to food wastage and storage woes.

Twin cooling Plus

Samsung’s Twin Cooling PlusTM technology works with two separate evaporators for fridge and freezer to minimize temperature fluctuation. This innovation adds a new level of convenience which makes it possible to control optimal humidity and temperature to separate the moisture in the fridge from freezer. A higher humidity up to 70% preserves food for a longer period of time. Twin Cooling PlusTM technology prevents air transition between the two compartments resulting in prevention of mixed odours.

Power Cooling & Freezing

Power cooling option is inside both the fridge and the freezer. Power cool and freeze technology reduces the waiting time when you need to cool drinks or make ice in hurry. Just press the respective buttons for 3 seconds and get instant ice and cold beverages.

Minimal Water Dispenser

The water dispenser comes with an in-built water tank of 4L capacity. It adds convenience and helps save energy by retaining refrigerator’s cooling as you don’t need to open the refrigerator door for getting water.

Larger Crisper and Door Bins

With Larger Crisper and Door Bins, the refrigerator provides for storage space which you can use to organize and store your fruits and vegetables separately. It comes with a capacity of 21.7 L for each box.

No Smudge finish

Now you don’t have to clean your refrigerator everyday just to avoid marks and fingerprints on it to make it look beautiful. The refrigerators come with Fingerprint-resistant finish that protects the doors from dirty marks and keeps it clean & smudge free

Digital Inverter Technology

Samsung Digital Inverter Compressor lasts longer and saves up to 50% energy. Unlike conventional compressors, which just start and stop, Samsung Digital Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand across seven levels, reducing wear and tear. The inverter technology is certified for a 21-year lifespan durability with high quality components and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Please share this news







