Samsung Announces First 5G Smartphone in Galaxy A Series; Launches ‘Future Ready’ Galaxy A22 5G in India

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A22 5G, a future ready device offering 11 bands’ support for 5G experience and the promise of two year OS upgrades. Galaxy A22 5G is the first smartphone with 5G connectivity in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio and extends its philosophy of Awesome is for Everyone. Galaxy A22 5G sports stunning 6.6” FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, versatile 48MP triple camera, awesome symmetrical design, powerful 5000mAh battery and host of other innovative features.

“With Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung reaffirms the Galaxy A philosophy of making innovation accessible to all. Galaxy A22 5G is the first 5G ready Galaxy A Series smartphone and is now the most affordable smartphone in our vast portfolio of 5G devices. Galaxy A22 5G has been designed keeping in mind evolving consumer needs and comes with segment leading features like smooth 90Hz display, versatile camera and a fast and efficient processor. It is a perfect choice for customers who want their device to be future ready with its 11 bands’ support and promise of two year OS upgrades,”said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Awesome Display

Galaxy A22 5G sports stunning 6.6″ FHD+ Infinity-V display with high 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming. It offers immersive viewing experience and is a delight for binge-watchers to enjoy their favorite content on the go. Galaxy A22 5G also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets, and gives excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience. The dark mode minimizes eye strain during extended usage, and conserves power, making the battery last longer.

Awesome Camera

Galaxy A22 5G features a versatile triple-camera setup for taking fabulous pictures. On the rear, Galaxy A22 5G has 48MP main camera to capture high-resolution and clear photos through the day. The 5MP ultra-wide lens adds additional perspective to photographs. The 2MP macro lens takes crystal clear close-up and bokeh shots. There is 8MP front camera for high-clarity, eye-catching selfies.

Awesome Design

Galaxy A22 5G comes in a range of vibrant colours – Grey, Mint and Violet – offering users another way to express themselves. Combined with a smooth symmetrical form and round comfortable edges, Galaxy A22 5G fits comfortably in the hand. The unique symmetry design gives an aesthetic feel while holding and using the phone.

Awesome Performance

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, Galaxy A22 5G ensures optimized performance, smooth multi-tasking and reduced power consumption even while browsing and using multiple apps. With massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger, Galaxy A22 5G will help you sail through your tasks without a worry. Galaxy A22 5G supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1, which is designed so you can be productive and creative every day.

Samsung’s 5G Legacy

With the largest ecosystem of 5G devices and highest number of patents, Samsung is one of the top global 5G network infrastructure companies. With Galaxy A22 5G, the first 5G enabled A-Series smartphone, Samsung has brought 5G connectivity to the mid-range segment. It comes with support for 11 5G bands for fast speeds and low latency that lets you stream and share content at the blink of an eye. Galaxy A22 5G is built to provide fast video downloading, smooth video conferencing and content streaming.

Memory Variants, Price and Availability

Galaxy A22 5G is priced at INR 19999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and INR 21999 for 8GB + 128GB variant. Galaxy A22 5G will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Customers can opt for a host of easy affordability options via banking and NBFC partners. HDFC debit and credit card holders can avail a bank cashback of INR 1500 on purchase of Galaxy A22 5G subject to terms and conditions.

FEATURE GALAXY A22 5G Display 6.6″ FHD+ (90Hz Refresh Rate) Processor MediaTek D700 (7nm) Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP +2 MP Front Camera 8MP Memory Variants 8GB + 128GB

6GB + 128GB

(expandable up to 1TB) Battery 5000mAh, 15W Operating System Android 11 | One UI Core 3.1 Colour Grey, Mint and Violet Weight 203g Dimensions (HxW9xD) 167.2 x 76.4 x 0 (mm)

Please share this news







