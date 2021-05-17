Ramco Cements inches up on commissioning medical oxygen plant at Tamil Nadu

Ramco Cements scrip is currently trading at Rs. 934.75, up by 2.90 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 931.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 941.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 944.85 and Rs. 932.75 respectively. So far 2976 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1120.00 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 533.10 on 18-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 975.00 and Rs. 924.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 22049.81 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.88% and 22.57% respectively.

Ramco Cements has commissioned medical oxygen plant at its factory in Ramasamy Raja Nagar in Tamil Nadu, for the welfare of common people. The plant established at a cost of Rs 50 lakh has a production capacity of 48 numbers of oxygen cylinders per day.

Each cylinder has a capacity of 45 liters of liquid oxygen, which is equal to 7000 liters in gaseous form. At the rate of 10 liters per minute, one cylinder can feed one patient for 10 to 12 hours. With this continuous supply of medical oxygen from this plant, around 24 lives can be saved every day.

Ramco Cements is the flagship company of the Ramco Group, a well-known business group of South India. The main product of the company is Portland cement, manufactured in eight state-of-the art production facilities that includes Integrated Cement plants and Grinding units.

Please share this news







