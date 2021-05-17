PG Electroplast temporarily suspends manufacturing of Air-Conditioners at Maharashtra unit

PG Electroplast (PGEL) has temporarily suspended manufacturing of Air-Conditioners at its manufacturing unit situated at Supa MIDC, District Ahmednagar, Maharashtra due to lack of industrial oxygen. Also, the business in other manufacturing units is severely impacted for the month of May, 2021 due to temporary shutdowns at its major customers end for the period of next one to two weeks.

However, all other operations are in full compliance of the regulatory norms. The company is following all relevant government Directives and guidelines regarding health and safety of the workforce. The company will continuously monitor the implementation of government directives and guidelines at working place.

PGEL is a diversified Electronic Manufacturing Services and Plastic Injection Molding company catering to leading OEMs in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Industry.

