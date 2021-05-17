National Seminar on “How to take care of Mental Health during COVID time” organized in BN Pharmacy

Udaipur : During the second wave of COVID, while people are being affected mentally on one side, college students are also not untouched by it. Along with Covid, the uncertainty of the future is also a main cause of stress among these students and students. On the same subject a webinar was organized by BN Pharmacy College, BN University Udaipur, where the college professors Dr. Siddharaj Singh Sisodia, Dr. Yuvraj Singh, Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore, Dr. Anju Goyal, Hitesh Kothari, Dr. Priyadarshini Kamble, Rajat Vaishnav, Dr. Anita Rathore, and associate teachers had a special discussion with students on this subject, in which Dr. RK Sharma, of Chetas Hospital a psychiatrist from Udaipur, was available as the keynote speaker.

According to Dr. RK Sharma, a person is said to be perfectly healthy only when physically, mentally, and socially healthy. We often talk about physical health, but always ignore mental health. But in today’s era of pandemics, mental health is very important because it directly affects physical health. According to Dr. Sharma, mental health is very important in college students because puberty is an age where mental problems are most common, and one of the main reasons for this is the most development of mind and mind is here and this class is also very playful.

It happens. While on one hand, the most desire to learn is in this class, if it is not developed in the right direction, then most psychiatrists start in this class like depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, and drug addiction whether it is alcohol or mobile. Addiction, the stories of suicide which are often heard in this class are also due to some mental problems. Due to a lack of information, we do not understand them and this problem is increasing day by day. Covid and lockdown have brought uncertainty and fear to a different category, which may look like an epidemic in itself. During this webinar, many students and students shared their problems of mind where they were told by Dr. Sharma to control them in some domestic ways and also if they are not able to solve their problems in these ways.

So, you should feel free to consult a psychiatrist because if they are not treated in time, they can take a formidable form. Ved Shukla anchored the program and Dr. KS Rathore proposes a vote of thanks. Various notable guests and academicians from various parts of India also available on this occasion Dr. Vivekananda Chatap (Shirpur), Dr. Prabodh Sharma (DIPSER, New Delhi), Dr. Pukharaj Sukhlecha (Army Doctor), Sonika Shrivastava (Delhi), Neelam Somani (Chittorgarh), Saroj Das (Nepal), Gunjan Rao (Mumbai), Mahima Maheshwari (Ooty), Megha Soni (Bhilwara), and Ajay Panchal (Banswara) with many more were present.

