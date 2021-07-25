[Invitation] Galaxy Unpacked: Get Ready To Unfold

We live in a time of accelerated change – from rapid shifts in work culture to the rise of cutting-edge communication technologies. Now more than ever, there is a need for flexible, versatile mobile devices that can keep up with the fast pace of our lives so we can maximize and enjoy every moment.

Join Samsung Electronics this August 11 for a Galaxy Unpacked event to unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, no matter where you are. The event will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com at 7.30 pm IST or 10 a.m. ET, so make sure to tune in for a close-up look at the latest Galaxy devices.

Stay tuned to Samsung Newsroom India for regular updates ahead of the event.

