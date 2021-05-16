India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 18 Crore

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 18,04,57,579 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

HCWs 1st Dose 96,27,650 2nd Dose 66,22,040 FLWs 1st Dose 1,43,65,871 2nd Dose 81,49,613 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 42,58,756 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,68,05,772 2nd Dose 87,56,313 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,43,17,646 2nd Dose 1,75,53,918 Total 18,04,57,579

Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

3,28,216 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 42,58,756 across 32 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

