Hindustan Zinc reports 46% rise in Q1 net profit

Hindustan Zinc has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company has reported a rise of 45.92% in its net profit at Rs 1983 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1359 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 47.23% at Rs 6880 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 4673 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Hindustan Zinc, the world’s second biggest zinc producer, operates the world’s third largest open-pit mine, and world’s largest Zinc Mine in Rampura Agucha, Rajasthan.

Please share this news







