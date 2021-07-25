Hindus push for “multi-beneficial” yoga in all Wales schools

Hindus are urging that all Wales (UK) schools should urgently adopt yoga as a part of their curriculum, providing an opportunity to students to avail the multiple benefits yoga offered.

Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, exhorted all state, independent/private, religious, special, free and other schools of Wales to embrace yoga as part of their curriculum so that pupils did not miss a learning chance in this competitive world. Absence of yoga in schools was clearly doing a disservice to students and denying them the valuable opportunities yoga provided.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford, Education Minister Jeremy Miles, and Health Minister Eluned Morgan; to wholeheartedly work towards formally introducing yoga as a part of curriculum in all Wales schools; thus incorporating highly beneficial yoga in the lives of Wales students.

Political and educational leaders of Wales needed to wake up to the needs of Wales pupils and support introduction of multi-beneficial yoga in schools, Rajan Zed pointed out.

Yoga, referred as “a living fossil”, was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization; Zed indicated.

Rajan Zed further said that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical.

According to a report of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Yoga is the most popular complementary health approach in the United States – used by 14.3% of the adult population, or 35.2 million people”. According to US National Institutes of Health; yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. Yoga was the repository of something basic in the human soul and psyche, Rajan Zed added.