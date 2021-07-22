Granules India surges as its arm clears audit by US health regulator

Granules India is currently trading at Rs. 380.75, up by 12.75 points or 3.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 368.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 370.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 384.95 and Rs. 370.85 respectively. So far 117955 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 438.00 on 01-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 261.70 on 21-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 396.55 and Rs. 360.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9445.08 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 42.04%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.61% and 33.36% respectively.

Granules India’s wholly owned foreign subsidiary — Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI) has cleared an audit by the US health regulator. The company had undergone a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) audit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from June 21, 2021 to June 25, 2021. The audit is a pre-approval inspection for three of its applications filed from this facility. The FDA issued two minor observations during the audit.

Granules India is manufacturer and supplier of pharmaceutical products. Its products include active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) like tablets, caplets, rapid release, pharmaceutical, formulation intermediates (PFI) and Finished Dosages (FDs).

