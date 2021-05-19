Daily Recoveries more than 4 Lakh in the country, for the first time

In a landmark achievement, with the dedication and tireless effort of all the healthcare and frontline workers, India has recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time.

4,22,436 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Average Daily Recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days. The graph below depicts the Daily Recoveries in the last 14 days.

2,63,533 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

The daily new COVID cases being registered in India are now less than 3 Lakhs consecutively for the second day. A net decline of 1,63,232 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

India’s daily new cases trajectory and recovered cases is depicted below since 13th March 2021.

India’s cumulative recoveries have reached 2,15,96,512 today. The National Recovery Rate has grown further to touch 85.60%.

Ten states account for 75.77% of the new recoveries.

On the other front, India’s total Active Caseload has decreased to 33,53,765 today. It now comprises 13.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

8 States cumulatively account for 69.01% of India’s total Active Cases.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 18.44 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,87,638sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,59,441 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,52,389 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,45,00,303 FLWs (1stdose), 82,17,075 FLWs (2nddose), 59,39,290 beneficiaries under 18-44 age group (1stdose), 5,76,64,616 (1stdose) and 92,43,104 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,46,64,577 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,79,12,354 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

