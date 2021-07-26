Chennai Petroleum Corporation declines on reporting 79% fall in Q1 consolidated net profit

Chennai Petroleum Corporation is currently trading at Rs. 125.35, down by 7.70 points or 5.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 133.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 130.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 130.65 and Rs. 124.65 respectively. So far 115868 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 151.80 on 30-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 63.75 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 137.45 and Rs. 124.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1866.60 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.29%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.40% and 23.32% respectively.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has reported a fall of 80.22% in its net profit at Rs 53.73 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 271.63 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company reported 2- fold jump at Rs 12799.17 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 5986.44 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 79.01% in its net profit at Rs 56.65 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 269.90 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company reported 2- fold jump at Rs 12799.17 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 5986.44 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

