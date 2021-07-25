Bring Home a Cinematic Experience with Samsung Big TV Days; Get Free Soundbar of Upto INR 1,04,900 & EMIs as Low as INR 1,990 on Premium Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has brought back Big TV Day offers on its 55-inch and above premium range of televisions on popular demand from July 15 to August 20, 2021. These offers will be available at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country.

The demand for big screen TVs has been on the rise as in-home entertainment continues to gain importance due to limited outdoor entertainment options. Today, consumers want more from their TVs – premium cinematic experience, enhanced productivity, immersive entertainment, and connectivity with their loved ones.

To give consumers an opportunity to upgrade their in-home entertainment experience with large screen TVs and soundbars, Samsung’s Big TV Days offers will be valid on purchase of select 55-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TVs, and 75-inch and above Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

To take the immersive viewing experience to another level, these exciting offers include Samsung’s Q-series and A-series soundbars worth up to INR 1,04,990 as assured gifts, cashback of up to 20%, easy finance offers and EMIs as low as INR 1,990, on purchase of select TVs. There are additional benefits such as 2-year warranty and 10-year no screen burn-in warranty for QLED TVs.

Consumers purchasing 55-inch and above Neo QLED, QLED TV and 75-inch UHD TV will get an A series Soundbar HW-A450 worth INR 17,900 or HW-A550 worth INR 23,900, depending on the TV model.

On purchase of 75-inch and above Neo QLED and QLED TV, consumers will get the Q series Soundbar HW-Q800A worth INR 51,900 or Q series Soundbar HW-Q900A worth INR 1,04,900, depending on the TV model.

“In-home entertainment has become an indispensable part of consumers’ lives and there is a rise in demand for bigger screen smart TVs above 55-inch along with soundbars for an immersive sound experience. Consumers want to buy bigger TVs that offer a cinematic viewing experience at home amid availability of high-quality OTT content and need for other entertainment such as gaming at home. With the Samsung ‘Big TV Days’, consumer can look to upgrade their lifestyles,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice Present, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Premium TV and Soundbar Line-up

Samsung Neo QLED

With the 2021 line-up, Samsung introduces its Neo QLED – a whole new world of QLED TVs with a perfect blend of design and premium features. The Neo QLED delivers cutting-edge Quantum Matrix Technology with a powerful Neo Quantum Processor. Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer smart features that expand the role of the TV and help consumers meet their evolving needs.

The Neo QLED offers a whole new level of Picture Quality

Quantum Matrix Technology

The Quantum Matrix Technology in the new lineup delivers a massive reduction in picture blooming using precise lighting, with detail-revealing deep black tones powered by tiny Quantum Mini LEDs.

Neo Quantum Processor 4K and 8K

Neo Quantum Processors feature advanced AI Upscaling technology that utilizes data generated from up to 16 neural networks to produce a more detailed resolution, regardless of the image quality of the source. This results in Enhanced visual details that make one feel like they are right there cheering from the stands.

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

The new range of Neo QLED TVs features nano-sized Quantum Dots that enable one to see 100% Color Volume in everything you watch, even in the brightest scenes.

Quantum HDR

The Quantum HDR technology takes you beyond conventional TV experience with an expanded range of color, brightness, and contrast so that you can experience the full vibrancy of every image.

Design: A Revolution in design that removes bulk and distractions

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design—a nearly bezel-less screen providing an even more immersive viewing experience in a sleek design and form factor. And Neo QLED 8K’s attachable Slim One Connect box—an all-new cable management system that —allows for an easier install and cleaner aesthetic. With black edges all but erased, the Infinity screen offers new levels of immersive viewing and completely modernizes your space.

A Complete Sound experience like never before

The 2021 Neo QLED comes with exclusive audio features like completion of Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) technology that lets you hear the action exactly where it’s happening — if the action moves, the sound moves with it whichever way it goes.

The Samsung Neo QLED TVs take sound one step further with Q-Symphony. Audio from Samsung Neo QLED comes together in harmony as Q-Symphony syncs them with your soundbar for a perfectly orchestrated surround sound experience.

The SpaceFit Sound feature allows you to enjoy perfect sound regardless of where and how you place your TV. SpaceFit sound technology analyzes the room environment and then auto-calibrates TV sound to its optimal settings.

When noisy distractions make it hard to hear what’s being said on the TV, the Active Voice Amplifier feature comes into play on the Neo QLED TV. It uses ambient noise analysis and voice clarity optimization to enhance on-screen voices, producing clear and easily audible dialogue.

Samsung’s latest Neo QLED – A Gamer’s dream

The Samsung Neo QLED range of televisions feature Samsung’s Neo quantum processor 8K that supports gaming-focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), ultra-precision light driving to name a few- all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ allows you to never miss a beat with minimized blur and enhanced motion clarity, and catch all the fast-moving action whether you’re watching sports or taking advantage of newer Next-Gen gaming capabilities.

With exclusive new features, Samsung is delivering the ultimate TV gaming experience. Super Ultra-wide Game View gives gamers the option to play not only at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio but even at the ultrawide 32:9 ratio. The wider field of view ensures gamers don’t miss a moment of the action. And Game Bar lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play—whether that is switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset. Finally, FreeSync Premium Pro minimizes stuttering, so players enjoy smooth picture quality throughout gameplay.

Q series Soundbar:

Dolby Atmos/ DTS:X: Enjoy a real cinematic experience with ultimate 3D sound from all the directions at home. Q950A and Q900A will support true Dolby Atmos through its full range driver with the waveguide. Q series models Q800A and Q600A will also be support true Dolby Atmos via Samsung patented technology, the Acoustic Beam that acts as upward-firing speaker delivering an immersive overhead sound.

True 11.1.4 Channel Soundbar: With the first 11.1.4 channel in the world that sends out detailed expressions of sound motion in 11 directions, one can enjoy an unprecedentedly rich and stereoscopic sound. This is unrivalled new sound technology from Samsung that perfectly reproduces all the motions around the world.

Up-firing rear speakers: Waveguide technology, engineered by Samsung Audio Lab, enables up-firing speakers project audio above you, maximizing the overhead and surround sound effect.

Q-Symphony: Awarded as the best CES innovation, Q-Symphony allows your soundbar to sync with your Samsung TV, together creating immersive sound. It combines and enhances sound through the soundbar’s front, side, and up-firing speakers as well as the TV’s speakers, giving you a new level of acoustic immersion so you can experience content like never before.

SpaceFit Sound: SpaceFit Sound automatically analyzes the surrounding environment of your living space and provides the optimized sound for you.

Game Mode Pro: Powerful up-firing speakers, acoustic beam and strong woofers of soundbar provides multi-dimensional 3D dynamic sound optimized for gaming. The soundbar automatically switches to Game Mode when connected to your Samsung TV so you can focus on playing.

One remote: Samsung soundbar has the same interface with Samsung TV so one can control the soundbar too with a Samsung TV remote. One can turn their soundbar on and off and control various features like mute, sound effects and EQ settings with the remote control for Samsung TV.

Built-in Amazon Alexa: Take full control of the listening experience with built-in Amazon Alexa.

Music streaming made easy: Airplay2 is newly supported through OTN enabling it to be used to stream audio from iPhones and other Apple ecosystem devices. Tap Sound is a feature that mirrors the mobile sound to the powerful soundbar by a single tap. You can also enjoy your mobile screen on the TV and obile sound through the soundbar simultaneously in a more immersive way.

A series Soundbar:

Dolby Audio/ DTS Virtual:X: It is a room filling technology that fills up your room with virtual surround sounds. It analyzes the scenes based on big data and sends out the sounds to right places, providing a perfect surround sound experience regardless of the numbers of speakers or their locations. If you want to enjoy a richer surround sound, optional rear speaker SWA-9100S will be able to provide it.

Bass Boost: This feature delivers more power and allows users to add ‘more boom’ with a simple click so you can feel every beat.

Adaptive Sound Lite: Adaptive Sound Lite provides the optimized sound for TV series, sports, and news by automatically analyzing the audio tracks of each content.

Inbuilt Subwoofers: The great bass of an in-built wireless subwoofer brings your entertainment to life.

One remote: Samsung soundbar has the same interface with Samsung TV so one can control the soundbar too with a Samsung TV remote. One can turn their soundbar on and off and control various features like mute, sound effects and EQ settings with the remote control for Samsung TV.

