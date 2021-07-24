BJP demands Cong MLA”s dismissal from Rajasthan Assembly

Udaipur : The BJP on Friday demanded the dismissal of Dungarpur Congress MLA Ganesh Ghoghra from the Rajasthan Assembly for allegedly using indecent language against the Rajasthan governor, PM and the Union home minister.

The Congress MLA on Thursday allegedly used unparliamentary language against Governor Kalraj Mishra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest over the Pegasus snooping row.

Addressing party workers during the protest, Ghogra accused the governor of working for the BJP and equated Modi and Shah to an infamous criminal duo of the past.

He said, “Inflation is at an all-time high and it has broken back of the common man. They (Modi and Shah) want to make our country a slave. Now, our personal talks are being taped. They should be chased and beaten with shoes.”

BJP’s state chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma and MLA Vasudev Devnani met Vidhan Sabha Speaker C P Joshi here on Friday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly premises, Sharma said Ghoghra has insulted the Constitution and democracy through inappropriate language.

He said Ghoghra had taken oath to abide by the Constitution but the words used by him are unfair and unconstitutional.