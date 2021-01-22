Bajaj Auto zooms on reporting 30% rise in Q3 consolidated net profit

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at Rs. 4015.80, up by 309.20 points or 8.34 % from its previous closing of Rs. 3706.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3787.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4031.70 and Rs. 3737.00 respectively. So far 72358 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4,031.70 on 22-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1793.10 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4031.70 and Rs. 3412.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 113848.56 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.19% and 24.11% respectively.

Bajaj Auto has reported 23.36% rise in its net profit of Rs 1556.28 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1261.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 15.90% at Rs 9279.06 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 8005.88 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 29.78% rise in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 1716.26 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1322.44 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 15.90% at Rs 9279.06 crore for Q3FY21 as compared Rs 8005.88 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

