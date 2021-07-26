Adani Transmission inches up as its arm establishes $2 billion GMTN program

Adani Transmission is currently trading at Rs. 963.80, up by 0.65 points or 0.07% from its previous closing of Rs. 963.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 968.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 990.00 and Rs. 921.00 respectively. So far 7388 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1647.70 on 07-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 221.00 on 28-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1025.00 and Rs. 874.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 104064.03 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.92%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.35% and 1.73% respectively.

Adani Transmission’s (ATL) subsidiary and distribution arm — Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) has established $2 billion Global Medium-Term Notes program (GMTN) for issuance of notes from time to time (Notes). The GMTN program and the Sustainability Linked Bond issuance is the next step in AEML’s Capital Management Plan. AEML also settled the maiden takedown of Sustainability Linked Bond issuance of $300 million under the GMTN and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the Notes.

Adani Transmission is a holding company. The company operates as a power transmission company. It is engaged in transmission of electric energy and trading of castor oil.

