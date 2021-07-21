5 Best Rolex Watches Under 15,000 USD to Buy in 2021

When talking about sought-after luxury watch brands available in the horology market, there is no doubt that Rolex is always included on the list of top-pick Swiss watchmakers. With its collection of high-caliber timepieces in its extensive catalog, Rolex is indeed one of the sought-after brands. It caters to a wide range of top-notch luxurious and elegant watches for both men and women. Each piece is crafted using the brand’s in-house materials, displaying how excellent it is carving in its niche of producing world-class time-telling accessories.

Beyond that, it has a rich history and legacy to tell, proving already its expertise and how reputable it is for designing watches. That is why if you’re looking for refined watches to invest in, taking a closer look at Rolex collections of sophisticated timepieces is a great place to start searching. You can assure to experience the highest accuracy, timekeeping, and functionality with its watches to offer. We even listed here the five top Rolex timepieces you may consider adding to your growing number of watch collections.

1. Rolex Air-King, Ref. 116900

One of the most iconic watches you can find in the entire catalog of Rolex is its Air-King 116900. It is available for only 8,300 USD; it is one of the budget-friendly timepieces they offer with similar high qualities as other expensive models. It can be easily identified with its 40 mm case size made from 904L stainless steel materials and a stunning black dial, boosting both power and practicality. It is equipped with a sapphire crystal to add more protection to its dial and powered by in-house Caliber 3131 movement with a power reserve of up to 48 hours.

Aside from that, it is also equipped with water resistance features of up to 100 meters deep to ensure it will still function even exposed to extreme temperatures underwater. It is a perfect option to buy if you’re after to own a luxury chronometer at a very reasonable price.

2. Rolex Datejust, Ref. 126300-0015

The next watch on the list comes from one of Rolex’s most in-demand collections, the Datejust. This Datejust 126300-0015 features a 41 mm stainless steel case, which perfectly complements its glamorous white dial. It is equipped with another in-house Caliber 3235 movement to offer the highest accuracy, timekeeping. It has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours to last and a water resistance of up to 100 meters.

Speaking of its overall appearance, if you’re a fan of a minimalist design and looking for a durable and timepiece to own, then you’re on the right page. Everything about this Datejust 126300-0015 is white, starting from its stainless steel case, white dial, and an oyster steel case. You can buy this version of Datejust for only 10,449 USD.

3. Rolex Explorer, Ref. 124270-0001

Another worth-buying timepiece that deserves to be part of this rundown is the Explorer 124270-0001. This version of the Explorer collection, a line of sought-after sturdy sports watches, displays a perfect combination of a stainless steel case to its stunning black dial. It features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal to add more protection to its dial and is powered by a top-notch Rolex Calibre 3230 movement to offer up to 70 hours of power reserve.

Available for only 12,869 USD, this Explorer 124270-0001 offers both functionality and comfort to those who love to wear it with its 36 mm size. It is one of the great options on the list if you’re after to own a robust, durable timepiece boasting a sophisticated appearance. Plus, it’s a top-pick favorite among outdoor enthusiasts.

4. Rolex Oyster Perpetual, Ref. 126000-0007

Aside from its durable and functional features, one stunning attribute of this Oyster Perpetual Ref. 126000-0007 is its appealing coral red. It has always been a head-turner timepiece from Rolex collections since its first-ever release in the market. It features a stainless steel case and straps with a sapphire crystal to add extra protection to its dial from scratches or damages. It has a round shape with a 36 mm diameter size.

Like the other watches, this version from the Oyster Perpetual collection is also equipped with a first-class Rolex Calibre 3230 movement to offer the highest accuracy, timekeeping, and a power reserve of up to 70 hours. It’s one of the budget-friendly luxury timepieces from this prestigious brand, with a price of 11,679 USD. It’s one of the best options you can have, especially if you’re looking for a time-telling tool with a unique dial.

5. Rolex Submariner, Ref. 124060-0001

Last but not least, the Submariner 124060-0001 deserves to be included in this list. It is one of the iconic diving watches released by Rolex with its 300 meters water resistance feature that can withstand even exposure to the harshest temperature underwater. It features a hardened stainless steel case and straps to ensure its durability, which perfectly blends with its exquisite black dial to offer a rugged look. It features a 41 mm diameter size with a round shape case.

Besides, it is also powered by the brand’s Calibre 3230 movement to offer accurate timekeeping with an approximately 70 hours power reserve. It is a must-have timepiece for any novice or professional diver looking for a time-telling tool to use on their next scuba adventure or for anyone looking for a rigid and functional timepiece to own. It is available for only 14,719 USD, such an inexpensive price coming from the Swiss luxury brand Rolex.

In a Nutshell

Yes, you can always find better choices of high-caliber timepieces from the extensive catalog of Rolex. But if you’re on a tight budget but still wanting to buy and invest in a watch from this Swiss watchmaker, opting for our five best Rolex watches under 15,000 USD is such a great deal and decision. These five watches are all renowned for their best functionality, and appealing luxurious look as Rolex will never ever release a watch without passing to its highest set standard.

